We want to lift everyone's spirit: Rajamouli announces release day of 'RRR' motion poster

Much acclaimed Telugu director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday took to social media to announce that the title logo and motion poster of upcoming film 'RRR' will be revealed on March 25. The movie marks actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in the Telugu language.

A poster shared by director SS Rajamouli (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Much acclaimed Telugu director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday took to social media to announce that the title logo and motion poster of upcoming film 'RRR' will be revealed on March 25. The movie marks actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in the Telugu language. While the country has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the most-sought-after Telugu film director took to Twitter to announce that the poster and logo will be launched on the occasion of Telugu New Year.

The 46-year-old director also revealed that the team has come up with such a decision only to lift the spirit of everyone at the time of the novel coronavirus crisis. "It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of RRR Movie tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as every one of our team is working from home," he further wrote.

The director also requested the fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes: "I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering." Actor Ajay Devgn too shared the information on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Set in the 1920s India, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

