Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar ask people to celebrate Navratri at home

As Navratri begins from today, veteran actors Hema Malini and Urmila Matondkar urged people to stay at home and celebrate the nine-day long festival with their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread. In a Wednesday morning Tweet, BJP lawmaker wrote, "Auspicious Gudi Padwa, Ugadi & Cheti Chand! Let us celebrate with our loved ones & observe the Navratras safely at home."

Wishing her fans, the actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Gudi is believed to ward off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the http://house.My prayers for health n well being of all of you this auspicious day. Needless to say stay home to stay safe you lovely people #GudiPadwa #Ugadi." The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days in honour of the goddess Durga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

