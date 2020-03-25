Camila Cabello postpones her tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Camila Cabello's tour which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post on Wednesday Camila said, "With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we're also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys".

"i'm truly heartbroken to say that we've decided we need to postpone the tour... we can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do," she added. "I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and this all passes," Cabello noted, adding that she was working on a tour that was really magical and special.

She concluded the note with an inspirational quote that read, "when the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us." (ANI)

