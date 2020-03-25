Left Menu
Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent amid lockdown

Almost six years after being divorced with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday announced that she has temporarily moved back to his house so that their children remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown.

  • ANI
  |
  • New Delhi
  |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:26 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:26 IST
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan . Image Credit: ANI

Almost six years after being divorced with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday announced that she has temporarily moved back to his house so that their children remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown. The actor took to Instagram to share the update. He posted a picture of Sussanne seated in the house and captioned it with a long informative post.

The 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actor said that as the two share the custody of their children, it would have been difficult for both of them to stay separated from their children amid lockdown. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," wrote Roshan.

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he added. Introducing his ex-wife to his fans and other celebrities on Instagram, he wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

The 46-year-old actor also thanked Sussanne for being supportive. "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them," wrote Roshan.

The couple who parted ways in 2014 has two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Many celebrities are currently practicing self-isolation at their houses after center called for a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus that has affected 562 people in India. (ANI)

