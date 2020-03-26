Left Menu
Rajkummar Rao urges people to stay at home to prevent spread of coronavirus

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday urged people to follow social distancing and stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:05 IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday urged people to follow social distancing and stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 'Stree' actor took to Twitter to post a video in which he is seen making people aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the ways to deal with it.

"Jaisa ki aapko pata hai ki humaare desh me aur puri duniya mei is waqt coronavirus ka aatank faila hua hai au rise rokne ka sirf ek tareeka hai social distancing," said Rao. "Humaare Pradhan mantri ne bhi 21 din ka lockdown ghoshit kiya hai aur mai yahi chaahta hu ki aap sab isme apna poora sahyog de. Kyuki is chain ko rokna ka bas yahi tareeka hai ki hum sab apne apne gharo mei bane rahe," he added.

The 35-year-old actor also took on the people who feel that they are strong enough to not contract the virus. "Agar aapko lagta hai ki ye virus mujhe nahi hoga, to mere dost ye aapki galat fehmi hai. Ye virus koi bhed bhaav nahi karta hai. Ye kabhi bhi kahi bhi kisiko bhi ho skta hai aur isse bachne ka sirf ek tareeka hai - social distancing," said Rao.

"To please apne local authorities, doctors ki, government ki baat mane aur apne ghar par bane rahe, surakshit bane rahe aur swasth rahe. It's a huge request please stay at home," he added. With a nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many celebrities are urging people to stay at home.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

