'Law & Order: SVU' costumer Josh Wallwork dies from coronavirus complications

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:25 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:25 IST
Josh Wallwork, the costumer of shows like "Law & Order: SVU" and "Madam Secretary", has died due to the complications from coronavirus. He was 45. The news of his demise was shared by family friend Abdul Qadir on Facebook.

"It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. "You are loved by so many. As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,’ my love,'" Qadir wrote. "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner Warren Leight shared Qadir's post on Twitter, saying the whole team of the show is mourning Wallwork's death.

"Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of COVID-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken," Leight posted. Mariska Hargitay, who plays the lead in the show, said, "Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts" Besides "Law & Order: SVU", Wallwork had also worked in the costume department of the shows "Bull" and "The Get Down".

COVID-19, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 24,000 people worldwide..

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

