Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles after coronavirus diagnoses

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles from Australia after testing positive for coronavirus and quarantining for two weeks.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 11:20 IST
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles from Australia after testing positive for coronavirus and quarantining for two weeks. According to People magazine, the couple was photographed driving in Los Angeles, where Hanks was seen behind the wheel and Wilson on the passenger seat.

They have returned to the U.S. from Australia, where Hanks was busy filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic. This comes just days after Hanks shared a statement on how the couple was feeling on Twitter. The Oscar-winning actor wrote in a joint statement with his wife, "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better."

The couple then urged their followers and fans to stay home and self-isolate, reminding people that it was the most effective way to avoid the virus, as well as help stop the spread. On March 11, Hanks had announced that he and Wilson had contacted the coronavirus. According to a representative from the film in Australia, "Filming for the movie has been halted following Hanks' diagnosis. The actor is the only person on set believed to have tested positive for the virus."

On March 16, Hanks and Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital. At the time, a representative for People magazine told that they were "doing very well" under quarantine at their home in Australia. Hanks' rep, Leslee Dart, said, "Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day." (ANI)

