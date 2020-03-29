Why The Sims 5 is likely to be out in 2021, The Sims 4’s monthly stream cancelled

When is The Sims 5 coming? This is surely a million dollar question as fans are passionately waiting for the fifth instalment. Another year has passed without any mention of this much-awaited game from Electronic Arts and Maxis. There may not be any official announcement from the developers on The Sims 5 game and release date, but this doesn't stop gaming enthusiasts to imaging, discussing and predicting it.

The Sims 5 is on the way, we believe, as the team has recently announced that there would be no more updates for the previous version of the game (i.e., The Sims 4). In other words, or you can say, the good news is that the next expansion for The Sims 4 has been dropped, which surely paves the way for The Sims 5.

As the Electronic Arts has cancelled the next patch for The Sims 4, the gaming enthusiasts are making lots of speculations on The Sims 5. Here is what The Sims' global community manager (@SimGuruFrost) revealed on the withdrawal of patch for March – "There will be no Maxis Monthly in March, I wonder if there will be any update for."

It is true that the Electronic Arts has not announced the launch of The Sims 5, but the videogame aficionados suggest that the gaming giant EA would release the new game in early 2021, as the current development on it surely must have stopped due to the global Covid-19 epidemic. Due to the global pandemic situation, the release of fifth instalment is unlikely to be released in 2020.

On the other hand, Microsoft and Sony have given a confirmation on having backward compatibility plans for their next-generation consoles. Sony PlayStation SVP for platform planning & management Hideaki Nishino said wrote in a blog post, "We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5."

Whereas the Microsoft recently confirmed in a tweet that it has already invested more than 100k hours to test Xbox One titles along with games from the first Xbox and Xbox 360 systems on the Xbox Series X. However, it has not given any official list as it is still in the process of validating.

The Sims 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.

