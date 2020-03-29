Know how TV stars use time off amid lockdown

With shoots and promotional events coming to a grinding halt amid the coronavirus outbreak, TV stars Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Arti Singh, and Vivian Dsena are using the self-quarantine period to do something productive, without forgetting that the lockdown isn't a holiday. The country is currently witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Gauahar said she is grateful she is able to spend more time at home amid the lockdown, but she is aware that many people in the country aren't as privileged. "I would travel so much for shoots and events that I'd be out of town for at least 15-20 days in a month. But the lockdown led to a halt in all shoots. Although I'm grateful that I can afford to stay home comfortably, my heart goes out to all the daily wage artistes as this must be a difficult time for them," Gauahar told PTI.

The former "Bigg Boss 7" winner said her current routine involves keeping herself occupied by watching "a lot of thriller shows and documentaries". "I also carry out my regular workout, and I do my namaaz (prayers). I've also been doing a lot of decluttering and cleaning around my house," she added.

Arjun, known for shows like "Left Right Left", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi" and "Naagin" among others, was supposed to promote his latest web series "State of Siege", which took a hit because of the lockdown. With his overseas events also called off, the actor now has ample of time on his hands, which he is ensuring, he spends with his family. "I spend my free time playing board games with my son Ayaan and wife Neha. I'm also trying my hand at cooking different cuisines and I'm making everyone at home try my preparations," the actor said.

Arjun said for an "on the roll type of person", who would come back home only after pack-up, social distancing is a big change. "I miss shooting. But I hope the quarantine period gets over and India becomes corona free soon." For Sourabh Raaj Jain, popular for playing the role of Lord Krishna on the 2013 show "Mahabharat" , this period has a silver lining.

The actor said he now gets to spend all his time with his children, which wasn't possible when he was shooting round the clock. "I am learning nursery rhymes and poems with them, which is great. Due to my shooting schedule, I didn't get much time with them. I am also at times trying my hand in the kitchen and cooking recipes of whatever I like online," he said. The coronavirus crisis and the restriction on one's outdoor movement has disrupted normal routine. For popular actor Himanshu Malhotra, the situation is "definitely tough" but he believes one must focus on maintaining health and fitness during these times. "A walk is essential to keep fit. You can walk up and down the stairs in your building. Fortunately, since we are at home, we get to eat home-cooked food, which is nutritious and delicious. "A human is a social animal, you always want to move out of the house, especially in a city like Mumbai. We are so used to going out of the house for meetings and screen tests and talking to people," the "Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni" actor said.

Himanshu, who is married to "Raazi" actor Amruta Khanvilkar, said he plans to use this time to create videos for the duo's learning platform, Share and Grow initiative, from home. "Bigg Boss" star Arti Singh finds herself in a tricky situation. The actor said she was cooking daily for three months on the reality show and even a month after the show wrapped, she is still cooking -- now at home. "I have learnt how to cook from my mother, who is an amazing cook herself. This time around though I am not cooking for the housemates but rather just for myself due to being under home quarantine," she said.

"Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" star Vivian Dsena said the quarantine period hasn't led him to change his lifestyle dramatically, but one must utilise the time to introspect. "I never had a big social life nor I am into social media culture. So I am spending quality time with myself. One should realise the value of right people and relationships rather than wasting time in making attempts to outdo others. We didn't need corona to make us realise the value of family and relationships," he said.

For Debina Bonnerjee, who features on the popular Colors show "Vish", the quarantine time comes with an opportunity to declutter - both the house and the body. "When your environment is clean, you feel happy, motivated and healthy and these are all of the things we need right now. With time to spare, I look forward to eliminating the clutter from our house, as it is therapeutic for me... "It is the perfect time to do a spring cleaning of our mind, body, soul and to revive the home and renew our lives," she said.

Actor Amrita Prakash, who currently features on the Sony TV show "Patiala Babes" and has self-quarantined herself since March 19, said it's time people realise that this period is "not a holiday or a vacation". "It isn't ok to not care about your family, neighbours, colleagues, friends and the people of your city. It's important to extend the same humane treatment to your house, kitchen and other staff. Give them time off, like you expect your employer to give you," Amrita said. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 979 on Sunday, with death toll climbing to 25.

