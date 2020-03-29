Left Menu
COVID-19: 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies from disease

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:01 IST
"Crazy Rich Asians" star Nico Santos on Sunday revealed that his step-father has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that his mother is also fighting the COVID-19 virus.

"This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita. My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy," Santos wrote alongside a photo of his step-father and mother. The actor said her mother does not require hospitalisation at the moment and added that due to the pandemic, he has not been able to comfort his family.

"The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. "I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore. I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy," Santos said.

The coronovirus, which originated in China, has infected over 600,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 30,000..

