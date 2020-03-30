Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Updated: 30-03-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:59 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai
One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be released during the end of 2020 or early 2021. Image Credit: YouTube / Vizmedia

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a highly anticipated manga series fans have been waiting for a long time. Their passion for this manga adaption has never come down despite no official announcement of its airing date.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be released during the end of 2020 or early 2021. The long gap of around 4 years between Season 1 and 2 was caused by a complete overhaul in animation staff and many other things. But same things can't be repeated every time.

Officials did not disclose the renewal of One Punch Man Season 3. And currently, the renewal cannot be expected due to the global coronavirus epidemic that hit almost all the countries. But Season 3 will definitely appear in the future as the previous season already left many things to set up a new season.

The next phase of story is expected to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime aficionados will surely be astonished seeing plenty of heroes in One Punch Man Season 3 moving into the hideout of Monsters. Even the third season will show some fantastic fights to entertain the viewers. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

The anime enthusiasts have an opinion that the imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will surely continue to have Saitama as the protagonist but the arc to be tackled would give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

We still don't have the official release date of One Punch Man Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

