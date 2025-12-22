Anticipation Builds for 'Drishyam 3' Release in 2026

'Drishyam 3' is poised to hit theaters on October 2, 2026, extending the suspense of the film series that has captivated audiences since 2015.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Star Studio18, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Pathak himself. The movie reunites Ajay Devgn with co-stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna.

This latest installment follows the familiar yet thrilling narrative of a clever cable operator, Vijay Salgaonkar, leveraging his cinematic insights to save his family from legal peril.