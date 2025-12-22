New Political Wave: Humayun Kabir Launches Janata Unnayan Party

In a significant political development, West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir unveiled his new party, the Janata Unnayan Party, days after facing suspension from the TMC. The suspension followed Kabir's involvement in laying the foundation stone for a Babri-style mosque in the Murshidabad district.

During a public gathering at Beladanga, Kabir announced the Janata Unnayan Party's candidates for the 2026 assembly elections, marking the beginning of a new electoral journey. With a strategic focus on Murshidabad, Kabir himself intends to run for two legislative seats in the region: Rejinagar and Beldanga.

This move could significantly alter the political landscape of West Bengal, reflecting Kabir's distinct vision and ambition for change within the state's political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)