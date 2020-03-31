Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sam Smith to rename new LP, postpones release

PTI | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:00 IST
COVID-19: Sam Smith to rename new LP, postpones release

Singer Sam Smith has delayed the release of his new album in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith's third LP was scheduled to be released on May 1.

The album, which was titled 'To Die For', will be renamed, the Oscar winner said in a statement on Monday. "I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't (sic) feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions," Smith, 27, wrote on Twitter. "I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time," the singer added.

"The writing's on the wall" hitmaker promised that the album will come out this year. "But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about." Smith also sent love and strength to everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time." The singer dropped the music video for their latest single, "To Die For", in February..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

US Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap debt for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap debt holdings for US dollarsAmid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty around the coronaviru...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick i...

Huawei posts strong growth but warns 'most difficult year' ahead

Huawei on Tuesday said it had sustained solid growth in its global businesses in 2019 despite a US campaign to isolate the Chinese tech giant, but warned of its most difficult year ahead. The stark warning came as a result of stringent US s...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020