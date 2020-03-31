Never got recognition for my song: Bengali singer behind Badshah's 'Genda Phool'

Rapper Badshah’s new music video “Genda Phool” has landed in a credit controversy with Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar alleging that his lyrics were used in the song without any credit to him. The music video, starring actor Jacqueline Fernandez, is among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users have pointed out how the song does not mention Kahar.

However, those in support of the rapper maintained the Bengali verses are part of the whole composition, which was conceived by his team. They argue that the 'original lyrics' were taken from a 'Bangla folk' was mentioned in the credits of the video, which went live on March 25.

Badshah could not be contacted for a comment. But Kahar, who is in his 70s and hails from Birbhum in West Bengal, claimed that he wrote the song but never got any recognition for it. His song has been recreated in the past as well.

"The lyrics of this song were written by me and music composition was also mine. But I never got any recognition for the song and it pains me a lot. I am Ratan Kahar, who never got recognised for the song. You judge what kind of justice is that," Kahar told reporters here. The folk artiste appealed to writers and literary personalities to protest against the plagiarism. "There are so many writers and good people around us but nobody protested. Those singing the song don’t understand its spirit and ruin its earthiness," he added.

Kahar said he first got to know that his song was used in the video after a theatre personality showed the video to him. "I was aghast. Will these things continue?" he asked.

