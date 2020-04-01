Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison launch podcast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:40 IST
'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison launch podcast

Actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison are set to launch a new podcast which will be a trip down memory lane on their NBC medical sitcom, "Scrubs". According to The Hollywood Reporter, titled "In Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald", the podcast is being produced with iHeartRadio.

On the show, the actors will talk about the nine years they spent working on the show, and revisit some behind-the-scenes stories. "Scrubs" featured Braff as neurotic physician JD and Faison as Turk. They will also interview other former "Scrubs" castmembers and reach out to fans.

In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Braff and Faison have started doing the podcast from their homes via a video conference call. The weekly show drops Tuesday on the iHeartPodcast Network. Braff said he and Faison are thrilled to be teaming with iHeartRadio for the podcast.

"The idea of gathering our fans all around the world together and revisiting the series episode by episode sounds like so much fun to us. "Each week we’ll tell behind the scenes stories, share experiences from our friendship and have lots of special guests. We’ll also be taking live fan questions over the phone," the actor said. "I am really excited about this. It's going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait to talk to you all about such an important and amazing time in our lives," Faison added.

"Scrubs" also featured Sarah Chalke, John C McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah, police use force

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthans Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said. Six persons have been arrested by poli...

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020