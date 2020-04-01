'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison launch podcast

Actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison are set to launch a new podcast which will be a trip down memory lane on their NBC medical sitcom, "Scrubs". According to The Hollywood Reporter, titled "In Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald", the podcast is being produced with iHeartRadio.

On the show, the actors will talk about the nine years they spent working on the show, and revisit some behind-the-scenes stories. "Scrubs" featured Braff as neurotic physician JD and Faison as Turk. They will also interview other former "Scrubs" castmembers and reach out to fans.

In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Braff and Faison have started doing the podcast from their homes via a video conference call. The weekly show drops Tuesday on the iHeartPodcast Network. Braff said he and Faison are thrilled to be teaming with iHeartRadio for the podcast.

"The idea of gathering our fans all around the world together and revisiting the series episode by episode sounds like so much fun to us. "Each week we’ll tell behind the scenes stories, share experiences from our friendship and have lots of special guests. We’ll also be taking live fan questions over the phone," the actor said. "I am really excited about this. It's going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait to talk to you all about such an important and amazing time in our lives," Faison added.

"Scrubs" also featured Sarah Chalke, John C McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn..

