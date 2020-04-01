Madhuri Dixit Nene, husband donate for COVID-19 relief

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday announced that she, along with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene, will be donating to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund to combat COVID-19. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update and also urged her fans and others to donate generously to help the government battle coronavirus outbreak.

"All of us should join hands to win this war for humanity. Doing our bit by donating to the PM CARES Fund & CM's Relief Fund. Let's come out of this stronger. Love Madhuri & Ram," read a post by the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' actor. The Dhak Dhak girl joined other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra and others who have also donated for the cause.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1637 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.