Writer Jack Thorne 'feeling better' after suspecting he had COVID-19

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:48 IST
Writer Jack Thorne 'feeling better' after suspecting he had COVID-19

British screenwriter Jack Thorne, who suspected he had contracted coronavirus, on Wednesday said he is feeling better and might not have the disease after all. The writer, best known for his work on shows such as "His Dark Materials" and "Shameless" , had said in a post on Twitter on Monday that he is receiving treatment for an illness which he suspects to be coronovirus. "Seem to have Covid, which is not reacting great with my asthma. Amazing treatment from my GP over the phone, taking the time to give me all sorts of tests THEN consulting with a colleague before prescribing. Feel like I’ve been run over by an elephant but in total awe of the NHS," Thorne had said.

He said his symptoms were high temperature, cough and exhaustion, which had aggravated his asthma. On Wednesday, the writer gave an update on his condition. "Feeling better after two days of steroids. Still very tired, but the elephant has been replaced by a mountain lion. Of course it could not be COVID-19 (wish we had Germany’s resources) in which case this is not reassuring to anyone. But, for me, at this moment, the drugs have worked," Thorne said.

The writer most recently worked on Damien Chazelle’s Netflix music drama "The Eddy"; the Marie Curie-biopic "Radioactive", starring Rosamund Pike; and the Marc Munden-directed adaptation of "The Secret Garden", featuring Colin Firth..

