'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel in works

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that the second part of "Hobbs & Shaw" is in development'. Starring Johnson and Jason Statham, "Hobbes & Shaw" is the first spin-off from the "Fast & Furious" series.

The 2019 action film was directed by David Leitch. Over the weekend, Johnson gave an update on "Hobbs & Shaw 2" during an Instagram Live Q&A session. "We are developing now the next film, the next ('Hobbs & Shaw') movie, and I'm pretty excited about it. "Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go," the former professional wrestler said. Johnson also thanked fans for making the first film a "huge success".

Also featuring Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby, "Hobbs & Shaw" opened to favourable reviews and grossed over USD 760 million worldwide..

