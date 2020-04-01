Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs 25 lakh to PM- CARES Fund, donates food to daily wage earners

Actor Kangana Ranaut has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid a countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus that has left millions without work and an income.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:02 IST
Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs 25 lakh to PM- CARES Fund, donates food to daily wage earners
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid a countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus that has left millions without work and an income. The donation news was shared by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi@PMOIndia#PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity," Rangoli tweeted. Kangana is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities who have chipped in to support the battle against COVID-19.

Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund. Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed for the cause. Earlier on Sunday, Shilpa Shetty too pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the relief fund.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Madhuri Dixit are the others who have contributed to the fund. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Tuesday, including 38 deaths, while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

