COVID-19: Nafisa Ali says she's run out of her medicines in Goa

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali, who is a cancer survivor, says she is currently staying with her daughter in Goa and finding it hard to access her medicines due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The actor said there was a scarcity of essential food items during the initial days of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. "Everybody is facing difficulties. The first week was very hard here in Goa but now vegetable shops are open. Goa was in a bad situation. Everything was locked down so there was nothing available, no water, vegetables, ration. One couldn’t go out to buy anything because the cops would stop you and hit people, like whoever was trying to go anywhere would get hit,” Ali told PTI in an interview. The actor, who stays in Delhi, had come to meet her daughter in Goa for over a week but they could not get back after the lockdown. "My daughter said because I am under cancer remission so I am at a big risk so she told me to come to Goa. Now, my medicines are running out slowly. For my cancer treatment, I have some medicines which are not available anywhere in Goa. They are all lying in Delhi and the courier services are closed so they cannot be sent. “As and when my medicines finishes I will stop taking them because they are not available. What to do? I understand the situation is such one can’t help,” Ali added. In November 2018, Ali had revealed on social media that she was diagnosed with stage three cancer. She is now cancer-free

Ali said the situation has improved in the state with vegetable shops opening in the last two days. "Ideally, when you say lockdown, you should give 24 hours to stock up essential things," she said. The 63-year-old actor also shared that her niece, who had been to Switzerland, had tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangalore. She has now recovered. "My niece, who came from Switzerland tested positive, she was in isolation at a Bangalore hospital. For hours, nobody comes to see you, or gives you water or food… There should be a kit ready with essential items. This is unfortunate. That is why I sent a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Hospital authorities should have a kit with food and water.” Meanwhile, the actor is staying positive by spending time with family and painting. “I am alone here so in the evening I meet my grandchildren, besides that I paint. One has to live and learn and be helpful to each other during crisis.” PTI KKP BKBK

