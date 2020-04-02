Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nafisa Ali says she's run out of her medicines in Goa

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:04 IST
COVID-19: Nafisa Ali says she's run out of her medicines in Goa

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali, who is a cancer survivor, says she is currently staying with her daughter in Goa and finding it hard to access her medicines due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The actor said there was a scarcity of essential food items during the initial days of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. "Everybody is facing difficulties. The first week was very hard here in Goa but now vegetable shops are open. Goa was in a bad situation. Everything was locked down so there was nothing available, no water, vegetables, ration. One couldn’t go out to buy anything because the cops would stop you and hit people, like whoever was trying to go anywhere would get hit,” Ali told PTI in an interview. The actor, who stays in Delhi, had come to meet her daughter in Goa for over a week but they could not get back after the lockdown. "My daughter said because I am under cancer remission so I am at a big risk so she told me to come to Goa. Now, my medicines are running out slowly. For my cancer treatment, I have some medicines which are not available anywhere in Goa. They are all lying in Delhi and the courier services are closed so they cannot be sent. “As and when my medicines finishes I will stop taking them because they are not available. What to do? I understand the situation is such one can’t help,” Ali added. In November 2018, Ali had revealed on social media that she was diagnosed with stage three cancer. She is now cancer-free

Ali said the situation has improved in the state with vegetable shops opening in the last two days. "Ideally, when you say lockdown, you should give 24 hours to stock up essential things," she said. The 63-year-old actor also shared that her niece, who had been to Switzerland, had tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangalore. She has now recovered. "My niece, who came from Switzerland tested positive, she was in isolation at a Bangalore hospital. For hours, nobody comes to see you, or gives you water or food… There should be a kit ready with essential items. This is unfortunate. That is why I sent a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Hospital authorities should have a kit with food and water.” Meanwhile, the actor is staying positive by spending time with family and painting. “I am alone here so in the evening I meet my grandchildren, besides that I paint. One has to live and learn and be helpful to each other during crisis.” PTI KKP BKBK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Florida reaches deal to allow two cruise ships to dock, passengers to disembark

Holland America Line and Florida officials have reached a deal for the cruise lines Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock in the state, NBC News reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources, adding that the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 ...

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has returned to lead the largest U.S bank, after recovering from recent heart surgery, according to an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters.Dimon, who is working remotely due to t...

DST-SERB announces research project to ramp up R&D efforts against COVID-19

COVID-19 virus has spread rapidly throughout the world, a crisis which the World Health Organisation has termed as a pandemic. Given the lack of availability of suitable chemotherapeutic interventions and an efficacious vaccine, the global ...

Umar Akmal needs to change his attitude, show commitment to be a regular in Pakistan team: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised Umar Akmal to change his attitude and said the senior batsman needs to show commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah said whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020