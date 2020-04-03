'The Yogi Bear Show' voice actor Julie Bennett passes away at 88 due to COVID-19
Veteran voice actor Julie Bennett passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday from health complications caused by COVID-19, reported Fox News.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:19 IST
Veteran voice actor Julie Bennett passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday from health complications caused by COVID-19, reported Fox News. Bennett's talent agent Mark Scroggs confirmed the news of the demise of the actor known as the Cindy Bear in 'The Yogi Bear Show.'
According to Scroggs, she was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was getting treated at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She was known mainly for her voice-related work. The most recent of her voice work was in 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series,' and 'Garfield and Friends.'
According to WHO, COVID-19 has claimed over 45,693 lives globally and has affected over nine lakh people. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Fox News
- CedarsSinai Medical Center
- Los Angeles
ALSO READ
'World has a collective burnout': Germany football coach on COVID-19
Events of over 100 people indoor would be canceled due to COVID-19
Pak confirms 2 deaths from COVID-19; positive cases over 300
Economic, labor crisis created by COVID-19 could increase unemployment: ILO
Italy COVID-19 lockdown does not halt work of UN agriculture agency