Release of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun Maverick' pushed to December 2020

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited flick 'Top Gun Maverick' has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he tweeted. 'Top Gun: Maverick', that has come 34 years after its predecessor, will now release in December 2020.

In the film, Cruise is a veteran test pilot who goes by the name Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is assigned the job of training a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

