Pink reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has recovered

Pop star Pink has revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago but has since recovered. In a statement posted on her social media accounts, the 40-year-old singer said that her three-year-old son Jameson was also diagnosed with the disease.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," Pink wrote. "My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she added.

She then slammed the US government led by President Donald Trump for conducting inadequate tests of COVID-19, calling it an “absolute travesty”. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. “People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” Pink said.

In the US, the deadly coronavirus has so far claimed over 7,000 lives and infected over 2,70,000 people. The singer also announced a USD 1 million donation to two funds to help the healthcare professionals who are leading the battle against the coronavirus.

"I am donating USD 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. “Additionally, I am donating USD 500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes,” Pink added. The singer urged everyone to stay at home as she believes the next two weeks in the US will be “crucial”.

