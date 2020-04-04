Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acting not my work, it’s my passion: Sandhya Mridul

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:00 IST
Acting not my work, it’s my passion: Sandhya Mridul

Do less, but better has been Sandhya Mridul’s philosophy in life, which the actor says has helped her in establishing herself as a versatile performer. Sandhya, who started her journey as an actor in 1994 with popular TV show “Banegi Apni Baat” and went to become one of the most acclaimed faces on television with “Swabhimaan” and “Koshish”, believes in letting her creativity “breath”. “When I did TV, I chose the best I could. I didn’t do every show that was offered to me. I love acting too much. I don’t want to be on a set just to make money or just because I don’t know what else to do with my life. “I need to create and that creativity needs to breath. It’s possible only by not overcrowding myself with the work I don’t want to do,” the actor told PTI in an interview. Sandhya said she joined the profession for the love for her craft and hence cashing in on her success was never an option

“For me it was important to be versatile as a performer. I always believed I had the power in me to be versatile. I knew I can’t keep doing the same part. It would be boring for me and for audiences. I didn’t want to make money out of doing the same thing again and again. I tried doing different things and different roles. That was my only effort.” In early 2000s she decided to make a switch to films as she was being pigeonholed on small screen. Her breakthrough in movies came with Shaad Ali’s 2002 feature “Saathiya”, post the success of which she went on to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Page 3”. The acclaim the film and her performance received, however, made it challenging for the actor to break out from the image of a “bold girl”. “I was this ‘bindas’ girl, but I said 'no, I’m not going to play this girl again give me something else’. I just have one thing in mind that whenever I come on screen, I do something good and with complete dedication. Because in the end, when I go from this world, I want a versatile resume. Acting is not my work, it’s my passion,” she said

Her latest acting gig is ALTBalaji and Zee5’s comedy-drama series “Mentalhood”, and Sandhya said she decided to come on board the show as it was sending out a message with humour. “The nature of the show is very positive. It is very important for me that a message should be given with a lot of laughter and love and I think ‘Mentalhood’ does that. That resonated with me. I’m kind of a person who likes to say things but with a touch of humour,” she said. Sandhya said the series also gave her an opportunity to change the stereotypical portrayal of mothers in the entertainment industry. “For the longest time we have had a certain kind of a treatment for mothers on screen. We always focus on a good mother or a bad mother. But there are all kinds of mothers. A mother can also have a bad day, when she is not great to her child or her husband or herself. “There are days when she would react because it is human. The show brings on screen this human side. At the end of the day they are mothers and they are givers,” she said. The series, written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, also features Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Dino Morea. “Mentalhood” is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at...

Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods

Saudi authorities announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven neighbourhoods of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, starting on Saturday, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said in a statement....

'India's offer of SAsian response to COVID-19 counter to China's attempts to change narrative'

Indias offer of a regional South Asian response to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has been an effective counter to Chinas attempts to change the narrative on the deadly disease, according to an American think-tank expert. Aparna Pande, Dir...

Hope Centre takes care of concerns of engineers, power grids: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the concerns of power grids and engineers too are being taken care of by the Central government in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to switch off lights for nine minutes fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020