The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, 3 confirmed? Naofumi, Raphtalia to face new enemy

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed? The anime enthusiasts will be happy to learn that the second season of Aneko Yusagi-written Japanese light novel series has been renewed. Read the texts below to know the latest updates on it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may have been renewed but no confirmed date for the release is yet revealed. However, some reliable sources claim that the second season is likely to be released in this year.

Fans will be happy to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero has also been renewed for Season 3. Show creators have announced that there will also be a third season for this. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront new enemy in the second season. The new foe is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a tale of Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned to a parallel world to become the World Cardinal Hero. Each of the heroes were respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned. Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for attack. The character Raphtalia was selected as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to get an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.