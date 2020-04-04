Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Attack on Titan Season 4 is expected to premiere by the end of 2020. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime lovers. On the contrary, they are quite disappointed to know that this is going to be the final season of the series. It means, the series will be canceled after the airing of fourth season.

Since Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be the last, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). But currently it is not possible to predict as the showrunners are totally silent on the plot. However, according to some reliable sources, Season 4 will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautiful.

Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Attack on Titan features the fictional land where humanity lives within territories surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans.

Attack on Titan Season 1 was released in April 2013, Season 2 April 2017, and Season 3 in July 2018. The anime aficionados expect Season 4 during the end of 2020. Just like Season 3, the imminent season can be divided into two components. Each component will include 12 episodes.

Attack on Titan Season 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

