Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:50 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending
Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Attack on Titan Season 4 is expected to premiere by the end of 2020. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime lovers. On the contrary, they are quite disappointed to know that this is going to be the final season of the series. It means, the series will be canceled after the airing of fourth season.

Since Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be the last, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). But currently it is not possible to predict as the showrunners are totally silent on the plot. However, according to some reliable sources, Season 4 will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautiful.

Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Attack on Titan features the fictional land where humanity lives within territories surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans.

Attack on Titan Season 1 was released in April 2013, Season 2 April 2017, and Season 3 in July 2018. The anime aficionados expect Season 4 during the end of 2020. Just like Season 3, the imminent season can be divided into two components. Each component will include 12 episodes.

Attack on Titan Season 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn't have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia records first death from coronavirus -clinic doctor

A 79-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Georgia on Saturday, the presiding doctor at the clinic where she was treated said, reporting the countrys first death related to the pandemic.The patient had other illness...

Carpert exporters seek special stimulus package for sector

Exporters body for carpet sector CEPC has sought a special incentive package from the government as the labour intensive sector is facing huge problem due to the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. Carpet Export Promotion Council CEPC Chairm...

Britain unlikely to lift coronavirus lockdown until end of May - government expert

Britain is unlikely to lift its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, a leading government adviser said on Saturday, warning that the spread of coronavirus must first slow and intense testing be introduced. The government has put B...

COVID-19 : Policemen in Indore isolate from families to ensure safety

In a bid to keep their families safe from the deadly coronavirus, some police personnel in the district have isolated themselves and have altogether stopped going to their houses. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020