'Blindspot' season finale sets premiere date

Drama series "Blindspot" will return for its fifth and final season on April 30, NBC has announced. The show, starring Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton, will premiere at 10 pm, reported Deadline.

The 13-episode season of thriller drama series will move to its normal 9 pm timeslot the following week on May 7. It was previously announced that the show would air its final run in summer.

While several series have had to delay or shift their premiere or season finale dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Blindspot" remained unaffected as it had already wrapped production on its final season in November. Alexander stars as a heavily tattooed woman called "Jane Doe" - who emerges from a duffel bag in Times Square with no memory of who she is or how she got there, whereas Stapleton plays an FBI agent whose name is tattooed on Jane Doe's back.

The final chapter begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. A lot of questions swirl including who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline Burke's (played by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power. The cast also includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.