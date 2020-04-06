B-town celebs stand in solidarity with frontline workers by lighting diyas, candles

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, B-town celebs turned off the lights in their houses and lighted earthen lamps across on Sunday night. Akshay Kumar shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen standing in the balcony of his home, holding a candle in his hand. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minute."

Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, in which the couple is seen standing in the balcony while they hold a candle in their hands. Along with the picture she wrote, "9 pm, 9 minutes" Alia Bhatt also shared a picture holding candles in her hands. She reminisced a childhood memory which she noted in the caption that read: "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss, he would say " Aaaaaah .. light aa Gayi "I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives.Light means so much. It's hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude to the frontline workers by lighting up the torch on her mobile phone. She wrote, "Thank you To all our doctors, all the front line workers and their families. We promise to do our bit by staying indoors and being responsible towards you and our society.Together #indiafightscorona #9pm9minutes." Kangana Ranaut was seen lighting earthen lamps along with her family in a video shared on Instagram. Her sister Rangoli shared the video on Instagram, along with a message: "and we felt togetherness & happiness!![?]Desh se hai pyaar to har pal ye kehna chahiye ..... main rahu ya na rahu Bharat ye rehna chaahiye !!"

Karan Johar along with his kids Yash and Roohi and his mom Hiroo Johar gathered on the roof on their residence and lit up mobile lights. He captioned the post as, "Let there be light.....there is light at the end of this dark tunnel...." Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video expressing solidarity with the front line warriors. In the video, she shared a glimpse of her neighbourhood lighted with candles and earthen lamps. After which she panned the camera to herself and said "Everything is gonna be alright and we can fight this together." Along with the video she wrote," #9pm9minutes .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love light , grace , strength and positivity #proudindian #grace #strength #positivity #together #everythingwillbealright."

Anushka Sharma lit earthen lamps in her balcony along with husband Virat Kohli as seen in a picture shared on Instagram. She wrote, "I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain." Anil Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram story where he is seen holding a candle in his hand on the terrace of his house.

Arjun Rampal stood in his balcony with a candle. He wrote, "candlelight, evening with my girl...#stayathome #proudofyouall #lightforindia." Randeep Hooda lit three candles in a row to express solidarity with the frontline workers. He wrote, "When darkness seems to engulf, always look for that ray of hope! #9bje9mintt #IndiaFightsCorona"

Vicky Kaushal shared an enchanting glimpse of his balcony with candles and wrote- "To unity. To togetherness. To us!" Raveena Tondon shared a video lighting earthen lamps and candles in her balcony. Along with the video, she wrote, "Lighting a Diya of hope, prayer and To stand in solidarity with our people, to honour our medical workers, forces. With you in this endeavour honourable PM @narendramodi."

Meanwhile, celebs including Soha Ali Khan, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde were seen lighting earthen lamps and candles in their balconies to express their solidarity with those serving amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses tonight at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.