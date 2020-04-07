Bhumi, Nushrat, Shraddha, thank healthcare workers on World Health Day

As the World Health Day knocked in with a global healthcare crisis this year, Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nushrat Bharucha took to social media to express gratitude towards them on the day. 'Climate warrior' Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding a placard that had a little note for the healthcare workers working to combat COVID-19.

'Thanking all our 'health heroes' who are fighting the battle to keep us safe & health # WorldHealthDay,' read the placard. "Health is Wealth. On #WorldHealthDay here's thanking all our doctors, primary health care givers, medical staff and all front-line workers and their families," the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for working tirelessly to keep us safe and we promise to do our bit by staying home isolated and following protocol #indiafightscorona," the caption further read. 'Dream Girl' actor Nushrat Bharucha took to Twitter and said, "This #WorldHealthDay I express my gratitude to all frontline workers & heroes of this war against Covid-19 for working tirelessly to keep us safe."

"Pls support doctors, medic ¶medic staff, police personnel & sanitation workers in this fight so they too can go home soon & safe," her tweet further read. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also thanked the doctors, nurses and medical staff that are risking their lives to treat people amid coronavirus pandemic.

"The doctors, nurses & all health workers have selflessly devoted their time and effort in keeping us safe as we battle COVID-19. This #WorldHealthDay is an ode to their compassion and love for their work. A Big Thank You!" she tweeted. Many other Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Social media to share their idea of good health with their social media fam.

This year, the theme of World Health Day is to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

