PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:46 IST
Shaan initiates fundraiser to support daily wage earners

Singer Shaan on Tuesday said he has initiated a fundraiser to raise Rs 25 lakhs towards supporting out of work daily wage earners and their families in the wake of the national lockdown. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The daily wage workers across different avenues are badly hit by the lockdown. Shaan, along with the crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, backed by NGOs, Aakanksha Vision For A Better Society and HelpAge India, have come forward to support daily earners. "It does not have to be a big amount ... but be rest assured that I will personally make sure your charity will be utilised well and appreciated," Shaan tweeted.

In a statement penned by the "Jab Se Tere Naina" singer, Shaan said Aakanksha Vision For A Better Society aims to support the daily wage earners monetarily for the loss of their livelihood. "All the proceeds will be used in providing monetary and in-kind support to around 1,000 auto drivers, rag pickers and other daily wagers living in the slums in Kadapa and Kurnool Districts of Andhra Pradesh." HelpAge India is planning to provide food to the elderly, added Shaan.

"A One-Month Survival package is what it is called, consisting of daily essentials (groceries) and Corona protection kits including masks, bathing and washing soaps. This package has been made in consultation with the Communities of Elderly and would help a family of 5 people to tide over the immediate situation," he said. The singer urged his fans, fellow artistes and corporate houses to come out in large numbers and extend their support. "Together, we can come out of this crisis successfully. I trust you to help me raise funds for these helpless people. Every donation counts. Also, every share matters. Spread the word and let’s do good together," he added..

