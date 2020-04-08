The Croods 2 release date, trailer, Kelly Marie Tran replaces Kat Dennings as Dawn

The success of The Croods in 2013 paved all its way to get a sequel. Thus, animation-lovers are passionately waiting for The Croods 2 for the last couple of years. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the imminent movie.

DreakWorks Animation commenced developing The Croods 2 by April 2013, after the premiere of The Croods. During that time, the sequel was said to be focussed on Ugga and motherhood, making it 'the first chapter of society,' expanding on the first film, which is about 'the last chapter of the caveman.'

During the process of The Croods 2's development, Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds were said (in September 2013) to be voicing for their respective characters Grug Crood, Eep Crood and Guy respectively. On June 12, 2014, it was announced that the sequel would be released on November 3, 2017.

Unfortunately, DreamWorks cancelled the production of The Croods 2 in November 2016. According to reports, there had been doubts about proceeding with the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

However, in September 2017, DreamWorks and Universal announced that The Croods 2 was back in production with a release date scheduled for September 18, 2020. It was also confirmed that the original actors would reprise their roles. On April 12, 2019, the film's release date was delayed to December 23, 2020.

Kelly Marie Tran had replaced Kat Dennings as Dawn in October last year while Mann was still confirmed to be part of the cast. Many fans are waiting for the plot but we must accept that the official synopsis for The Croods 2 is yet to be revealed. Even no trailer on The Croods sequel has been released yet.

The Croods 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.