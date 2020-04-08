Minions 2 update: Release date postponed for 1 year, Everything you need to know

Minions 2 is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies fans have been waiting for years. A sequel to 2015-superhit movie Minions, and spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series, it will be directed again by Kyle Balda, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors.

Fans will be happy to learn that Minions 2 has got the official title Minions: The Rise of Gru. The much-awaited movie was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures, but the film was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the film industry.

Here are the names of the actors who will be lending voice for Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Fans are already happy for the release of a trailer of Minions 2 on February 5, 2020. Before the launch of the official trailer, it was announced on February 2 that Pierre Coffin and Steve Carell are reprising their roles.

From the trailer, we can figure out that Minions 2 is going to be an adventure ride. Gru needs to prove his might as the ultimate antagonist to the Vicious 6. Many fans believe he still has some secret plans. We need to wait for the movie to know about it.

Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) is slated to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

