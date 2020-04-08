Left Menu
Prison Break Season 6 latest update, Know more on production progress, plot, release date

Updated: 08-04-2020 03:34 IST
The current global situation due to coronavirus pandemic has highly impacted on the production of Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

When is Prison Break Season 6 going to be released? This is a million-dollar question. Although the making of sixth season has been confirmed long back, the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumors.

The year 2019 brought some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6 and fans lived with a hope that they might get back Paul Scheuring-created series. Recently, Wentworth Miller, who played the role of Michael Scofield in all the seasons, took to Instagram where he said 'Season 6 is unlikely to come in 2020.' Despite his message on Instagram, progress was there and there was a possibility for the series creators to make it possible for fans in 2020.

But the current global situation due to coronavirus pandemic has highly impacted on the production of Prison Break Season 6. The production of sixth season has been halted and it is quite tough to expect the series to be released in this year.

However, the official plot of Prison Break Season 6 has been kept under wrap for a long time to avoid predictions and rumors. Wentworth Miller once revealed that Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. However, if previous updates are to be believed, next season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

According to several reports, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) will be living a normal life outside the prison. Those viewers expect him to get back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. He certainly deserves a quality time-spending with his family.

On the other hand, the imminent Season 6 will show the returning of majority of old actors. The series creators have a plan to take the viewers to the beginning of the series. And the two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield will obviously continue to play the protagonists' roles in the series. If we are taken back to the beginning, according to Wentworth Miller, the plot will have many alterations and his character Michael Scofield is likely to start a new life with his wife and child. There is a possibility that he will commence working for the CIA as the viewers got a hint in Season 5.

Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

