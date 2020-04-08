Left Menu
Development News Edition

HaiKyuu!! Season 4, 5 updates: Possible release in July, What latest we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kobe | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:53 IST
HaiKyuu!! Season 4, 5 updates: Possible release in July, What latest we know so far
HaiKyuu!! Season 5 does not have an official release date. But the experts believe it to be released around the first week of July 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!!

HaiKyuu!! Season 4 episode 14 will pick things up from part 1 finale instalment. Haikyuu!! season 3, titled 'Haikyuu!!: Karasuno Koukou vs Shiratorizawa Gakuen Koukou' was released on October 8, 2016, with a total number of ten episodes. With Season 4, fans expect episode 11 to name 'A chance to extend the rally.'

HaiKyuu!! Season 4 episode 14 is speculated to broadcast from July 2020. The sport will last between Inarizaki High and Karasuno High. If Karasuno High has Hinata and Kageyama's insane chemistry to the court, Inarizaki High is blessed with the Miya Brothers — Atsumu and Osamu. According to World Top Trend, the twin brothers out of Inarizaki known and are exceptional for being one of the greatest players.

HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is highly expected to be premiered sooner than later. Kaito Ishikawa will be featured as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata and Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka. Moreover, Satoshi Hino will be seen as Daichi Sawamura along with Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara and Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima.

HaiKyuu!! Season 5 does not have an official release date. But the experts believe it to be released around the first week of July 2020. However, the dates can alter or postponed based on the current Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

The official synopsis of HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is also yet to be revealed. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...

U.S. to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday.U.S. Custom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020