HaiKyuu!! Season 4, 5 updates: Possible release in July, What latest we know so far

HaiKyuu!! Season 4 episode 14 will pick things up from part 1 finale instalment. Haikyuu!! season 3, titled 'Haikyuu!!: Karasuno Koukou vs Shiratorizawa Gakuen Koukou' was released on October 8, 2016, with a total number of ten episodes. With Season 4, fans expect episode 11 to name 'A chance to extend the rally.'

HaiKyuu!! Season 4 episode 14 is speculated to broadcast from July 2020. The sport will last between Inarizaki High and Karasuno High. If Karasuno High has Hinata and Kageyama's insane chemistry to the court, Inarizaki High is blessed with the Miya Brothers — Atsumu and Osamu. According to World Top Trend, the twin brothers out of Inarizaki known and are exceptional for being one of the greatest players.

HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is highly expected to be premiered sooner than later. Kaito Ishikawa will be featured as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata and Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka. Moreover, Satoshi Hino will be seen as Daichi Sawamura along with Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara and Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima.

HaiKyuu!! Season 5 does not have an official release date. But the experts believe it to be released around the first week of July 2020. However, the dates can alter or postponed based on the current Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

The official synopsis of HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is also yet to be revealed. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

