One Piece Chapter 977 on April 12 – Straw Hats onward to Onigashima, raid to be violent

One Piece Chapter 977 is slated to come back this week and manga lovers are highly excited to know what interesting facts they can get from it. The current Wano Arc will as usual be highlighted in Chapter 977 manga. Read the texts below to get more into details.

One Piece Chapter 977 is highly expected to be filled with actions. One Piece Chapter 976 portrayed a big surprise, the arrival of Jinbei. Just as the long-range cannons of Kaido targeted the alliance's ships, Jinbei attacked the warships carrying the cannons to disable them.

The arrival of a great fighter like Jinbei in One Piece Chapter 976 is big addition. It is highly expected that One Piece Chapter 967 may give a brief summary of what happened to Jinbei since he parted ways with the Straw Hats.

The character Jinbei is quite interesting. Jinbei was captured while letting his crew escape the Big Mom pirates. He was captured and was taken by Big Mom with her to Wano to lure Luffy out. Once Jinbei and his crew managed to escape with several casualties. Jinbei would then take some time to heal his wounds and make the trip to Wano.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 977 can see the Straw Hats and the alliance sailing to Onigashima. Kanjuro, who already left, may also be heading to the same place to inform Orochi of what happened, as reported by GameNGuide.

Knowing that he is flying, Kanjuro will be reaching the island first. Upon giving all the intel, Kaido and Orochi, along with Big Mom, will prepare to greet the Luffy and his allies. There, the war against the two Yonko and the Shogun will begin, GameNGuide noted.

You will glad to know that Eiichiro Oda will not be taking a break this week as he did last time. We can expect no delay in One Piece Chapter 977's release.

One Piece Chapter 977 will be released in stores on Sunday, April 12. The raw scans for the manga will be leaked online 2 to 3 days prior on the Internet around April 10. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

