COVID-19: NSCI stadium to be used as observation facility

The Mumbai civic body has decided to use the NSCI stadium in Worli area here as an observation facility for people who may have come in contact with coronavirus patients, officials said. The Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex is close to Worli Koliwada, one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city.

The stadium usually holds badminton league matches, kabaddi matches, comedy gigs and weddings. "We have converted the venue into a special observation zone for individuals who are believed to have come in contact with COVID-19 patients," said Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Dome Entertainment which runs the stadium.

The company has set up 300 beds with standardised facilities, in line with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines, and also offered adjacent rooms to the civic body, he said. Last week, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi gave powers to ward officers to acquire unused properties, including stadia, gyms, unsold inventory of realty players and also vacant flats, as quarantine or treatment facilities.

Out of the total 1,135 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra so far, 714 have been reported from Mumbai. The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease..

