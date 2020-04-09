Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, 8 fresh cases reported

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST
First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, 8 fresh cases reported

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 fatality reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday. The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The elderly man, who hailed from Gomia's Sadam village, was kept in the isolation ward of the Bokaro General Hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

With 8 fresh COVID-19 cases having reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count in the state rose to 13-five in Bokaro, including the deceased, seven in Ranchi and one in Hazaribag, a health department official said. Pathak said that three family members of the woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 in Bokaro district's Telo village, also tested positive on Wednesday.

While two are the woman's granddaughters, the other is her brother-in-law, he said. A health department official on Thursday said that five new cases were detected in the Ranchi's Hindpiri locality on Wednesday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the state capital to seven.

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman had tested positive on March 31 in the city. The woman, with links to a Tablighi Jamaat attendee at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, stayed in the same Hindpiri locality along with other foreign nationals, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020