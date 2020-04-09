No new COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh since last night

There have been no new reported cases of COVID-19 in the state since last night, state nodal officer Arja Srikanth informed on Thursday.

"No positive cases are detected in Andhra Pradesh since last night. 217 samples are tested since 6 PM last evening to 9 AM on Thursday. All of them were found to be negative for COVID-19. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh remains at 348," stated a bulletin released by the state nodal officer, Arja Srikanth.

"The number of patients recovered and discharged to date is nine. The number of patients deceased to date is four. 10 deputy collectors are temporarily transferred to state COVID centre, keeping in view the increasing cases," it added. (ANI)

