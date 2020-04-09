Left Menu
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday chaired a meeting, via video conference, with the state agriculture ministers and appreciated their efforts and proactive role in agriculture activities even during this challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic, the Agriculture Ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:16 IST
Union Agriculture Minister appreciates 'effort and proactive role' of states in farm sector amid COVID-19 crisis
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday chaired a meeting, via video conference, with the state agriculture ministers and appreciated their efforts and proactive role in agriculture activities even during this challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic, the Agriculture Ministry said. Tomar told the states to sensitise field agencies about exemptions to farming-related activities and allow movement of farm produce, farming products, fertilisers, farm implements and machinery.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tomar spoke to state agriculture ministers, through video conferencing, to discuss the problems of farmers in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Tomar had asserted that farmers will not face problems during the lockdown with relaxation given to them by the government.

"Government has given relaxations, farmers will not have to face problems during the lockdown. Shops of agriculture machinery and equipment and garage for trucks will remain open at highways," he said in a tweet. An official release said that the Union Government has granted a slew of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown to ensure that the farmers do not suffer from any adverse fallout. (ANI)

