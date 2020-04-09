Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notice to 38 private schools in Punjab for demanding fees during lockdown

As many as 15 more private schools across Punjab were issued show-cause notice for demanding fee during lockdown, said state education minister Vijay Inder Singla in Chandigarh on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:25 IST
Notice to 38 private schools in Punjab for demanding fees during lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15 more private schools across Punjab were issued show-cause notice for demanding fee during lockdown, said state education minister Vijay Inder Singla in Chandigarh on Thursday. Speaking to media on Thursday, state cabinet minister further stated that so far a total of 38 private schools have received show cause notice for not adhering to state's government's direction on fee issue.

"Show cause notices have already been issued to the violators and they have been given a seven day period to file their reply against the violation. If they failed to give satisfactory reply, we are going to cancel their affiliation or no objection certificate (NOC)," he added. "The schools should also not take transportation fees and books charges from the students for the next academic session till the lockdown period is over," Singla added.

The state cabinet minister also informed that the education department had issued an order dated March 23, 2020 in which all the private schools of the state have been asked to reschedule their admissions for 2020-21. "With these orders, the schools were directed to provide window period of atleast 30 days for submission of fees after the situation gets normalised. The schools have also been directed not to charge any late fees or fine from the students for this period."

The cabinet minister was of the view that coronavirus is a worldwide disaster and due to the lockdown, the parents are not able to pay the fees even through online banking options. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a positive trend and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the ...

NRL to return May 28, but way through virus remains unclear

Australias National Rugby League is set to return on May 28, but exactly how the competition will go ahead under coronavirus restrictions remains unclear, officials said Thursday. A return of the NRL was announced in Sydney on Thursday afte...

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will debate record oil output cuts on Thursday to prop up prices wrought by the coronavirus pandemic but their talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join the action.Global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020