Local terrorist arrested in J-K's Baramulla district

Security forces here have arrested one local terrorist from the Chandusa area of Baramulla district. The terrorist was arrested on Wednesday and one AK-47 and two magazines have been recovered by the forces.

More details are currently awaited. This comes after Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

