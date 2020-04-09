Left Menu
Caught in curfew, Himachal nomads start journey home

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:39 IST
The Gaddis (nomads) of Himachal's Chamba areas have started returning to their native places after getting special permission from authorities amid curfew restrictions in the state to contain spread of coronavirus. The nomads were preparing to go to their homes when they received the new of lockdown and subsequent curfew on radio.

Curfew has been imposed in Himachal Pradesh since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus The nomads said it was a horrible time but locals helped them with food, water and other items and when the state government lifted ban on their movement, they started their journey. Speaking to a group of reporters in Hamirpur, they said they had spent the last seven months in the hills of Dhaulgiri and other high hill areas of Shivalik mountain ranges of Hamirpur and Una districts.

Accompanied by their livestock, they did not seem to be bothered about the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. Motu, one of the nomads, said that they were returning with a herd of about four hundred as against three hundreds that they had taken along with them at time of their journey to plains. The nomads have purchased land and built houses at Bada and Chhota Bhangal areas in Kangra's Baijnath subdivision and started cultivation to earn their livelihood.

Motu said about 50 per cent of gaddis don't own livestock and work in fields About 3,000 nomads go to plains with their flock as during the winter their areas face acute shortage of pastures. The gaddis said, ”We have grazing rights in almost all parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on the basis of old traditions.”  No one stops us from grazing the flock in their fields. At many places, people themselves offer them their fields and also provide them with food as a goodwill gesture, they added.

“There is general belief among people that with the arrival of gaddis in their fields, their productions will increase and that they will not face any threat from evil forces, “ he added.PTI CORR DJI DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

