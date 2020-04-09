NORTH HIGHLIGHTS AT 4.30 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm LUCKNOW DES1 UP-VIRUS-HOTSPOTS Police tighten vigil in COVID-19 hotspots in Lucknow Lucknow: Police have stepped up vigil and barricades were erected in eight major and four minor COVID-19 hotspots in the Uttar Pradesh capital that have been completely sealed to check the spread of the deadly virus. JAIPUR DEL26 RJ-VIRUS-NURSE Frontline nurse lives life in isolation Jaipur: When his mother died, nurse Ram Murti Meena was at work at SMS Hospital’s coronavirus isolation ward. He saw the last rites being performed on a video call on his mobile phone.

LUCKNOW DES2 UP-LOCKDOWN-VENDORS Rickshaw pullers, street food sellers turn to selling veggies in Lucknow Lucknow: Restricted to their dwellings during the lockdown, hundreds of rickshaw pullers and street food sellers in the city have turned to selling vegetables and fruits to earn a living. CHANDIGARH DES12 PB-VIRUS-VILLAGE Jawaharpur village in Punjab becomes COVID-19 hotspot with 21 cases Chandigarh: With 21 COVID-19 cases, Jawaharpur village of Dera Bassi in Punjab’s Mohali district has become a new coronavirus hotspot, officials said on Thursday.

HAMIRPUR DES15 HP-VIRUS-GADDIS Caught in curfew, Himachal nomads start journey home Hamirpur (HP): The Gaddis (nomads) of Himachal's Chamba areas have started returning to their native places after getting special permission from authorities amid curfew restrictions in the state to contain spread of coronavirus. JAIPUR DEL59 RJ-LD VIRUS-CASES 76-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 more test positive for COVID-19 in Raj Jaipur: A 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Jodhpur and 47 new cases emerged in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 430 in the state.

CHANDIGARH DES9 HR-LOCKDOWN-MISBEHAVE-YOUTHS Youths in Panchkula colony misbehave with women health workers Chandigarh: A group of youths in Haryana's Panchkula district misbehaved with women health workers on Thursday when they were conducting a survey to find COVID-19 suspects in a residential colony, police said. SHIMLA NRG4 HP-LOCKDOWN-PREGNANT-WOMAN Amid curfew, HP police helps pregnant woman reach hospital in Shimla Shimla: A pregnant woman, who was crying out for help on a city road here, got ferried to a hospital by Himachal Pradesh police after complaining of pain during curfew hours on Thursday morning.

NEW DELHI DEL19 DL-VIRUS-GULABI BAGH Gulabi Bagh residents protest shifting of Tablighi members to neighbouring school for quarantine New Delhi: Hundreds of Delhi government employees residing in Gulabi Bagh here are up in arms over the shifting of around 120 Tablighi Jamaat members to a quarantine centre set up at a school surrounded by flats, and fear the spread of COVID-19 in the area. UP-BJP MP-MAYAWATI Mayawati demands strict action against BJP MP for beating up Dalit officer Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action against a BJP MP who had allegedly beaten up a Dalit officer, saying such behaviour was "shameful".

IN THE PIPELINE Chandigarh’s Chhatbir Zoo on alert after a tiger tests coronavirus positive in US zoo..

