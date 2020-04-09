Left Menu
Lockdown : Non-availability of labour hits crop harvesting in Haryana's Rohtak

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers here are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:13 IST
Family members of farmers harvesting crop in Rohtak. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers here are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour. However, family members of farmers are helping them in harvesting crops.

"Crop is ready, so we are taking the help of our family members to harvest it. Still, we need labourers as the work is very slow" Hemchandra, a farmer told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus on March 24.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana stood at 147. While 28 have either been cured or discharged, three deaths have been reported in the state so far. With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive Coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

