Noida: 3 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 63

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Noida and one in Greater Noida on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 63, according to officials. "The new cases are from Sector 50 and Eldico Utopia in Sector 93A of Noida and Silver City in Sector P12 of Greater Noida," the Health Department here stated.

"A total of 1,168 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far and 63 of them have tested positive," the department stated in its daily statement. With the three new cases, the total number of "active cases" in Gautam Buddh Nagar has for the first time crossed the 50-mark, the officials said.

"Of the 63 patients so far detected, 12 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, leaving 51 active cases," the Health Department said. Currently, 809 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while 482 are isolated at different facilities – 248 at Sector 39 district hospital, 142 at a Gautam Buddh Univeristy hostel, 15 in GIMS, 29 in Child PGI, 41 in Galgotia hostel, four in Sharda hospital, three in a private hospital, it added. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, where the tally stood at 410 on Thursday, according to official figures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.