After go corona chant, Athawale coins another novel slogan

A video clip of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose go corona slogan reverberated across social media, surfaced on Thursday with the politicain urging people in his archetypal way to stay inside their homes to halt the spread of the deadly virus and defeat it. In the clip, the RPI(A) leader is heared imploring people not get scared of the novel coronavirus and instead "kill" it.

Ab aap bilkul mat rona, kuch din ke baad chala jayega corona (virus). Corona ko mat daro na, corona ko abhi abhi marona (now you dont cry, the corona will disappear after few days. Dont be scared of corona, kill it now). Corona go go go. Go corona, go corona, go corona.

No corona, no corona, the minister of state is heard as saying in the clip. He said people should not step out of their homes during the lockdown "so that the virus disappears" (after the chain of transmission breaks).

Hence, I request the people: koi bhi mat aaye road par, main vinati karta hoon aap ko haat jodkar. Hum bahot hi gambhir hai mod par, phir kyun aate ho aap road par? (none should come on the road, I make the request folding my hands. "We are at a serious turn, why then you come on the road?) the RPI(A) leader said.

