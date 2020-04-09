Over 200 new cases found in Maharashtra, count 1,346

The number of coronavirus cases inMaharashtra jumped to 1,346 on Thursday with an increase of211 cases over the previous day, health minister Rajesh Topesaid

In the morning, a health official had said that thenumber had risen to 1,297 with most of the new cases beingdetected in Mumbai

This is the highest increase in the number of casesrecorded in a single day in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

