Over 200 new cases found in Maharashtra, count 1,346

Over 200 new cases found in Maharashtra, count 1,346PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:19 IST
The number of coronavirus cases inMaharashtra jumped to 1,346 on Thursday with an increase of211 cases over the previous day, health minister Rajesh Topesaid
In the morning, a health official had said that thenumber had risen to 1,297 with most of the new cases beingdetected in Mumbai
This is the highest increase in the number of casesrecorded in a single day in the state.
