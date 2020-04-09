Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador scrambles to contain oil spill in Amazon region

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST
Ecuador scrambles to contain oil spill in Amazon region

Ecuadorean authorities on Thursday were scrambling to limit the environmental impact of a crude oil spill in the country's Amazon region, where pipeline bursts prompted by a landslide this week caused crude to enter the Coca river.

The Energy Ministry said in a Wednesday evening statement that it had placed barriers around the spill in an area home to several indigenous communities and near the source of drinking water for the city of El Coca, with some 45,000 residents. State-run Petroecuador, which manages the SOTE pipeline, and private Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP) said they had deployed six teams across several areas to "contain the spill."

Authorities have not yet provided an estimate for how much crude was lost due to the pipeline ruptures. El Coca had preventatively shifted its water supply to another nearby river, the Payamino, due to the spill and had faced some disruption, said Juan Baez, the city's potable water director. He said normal service would likely be restored by Thursday evening.

"This was big, something like this has never happened," Baez said in a telephone interview. Holger Gallo, the president of the Panduyaku indigenous group in Sucumbios province, said pollution in the river from the spill was visible to members of his community.

"Indigenous communities feel affected because our livelihoods come from hunting and fishing," Gallo told Reuters. "Our way of life will be seriously affected." The government and OCP said they would assist with potable water supply if it became necessary.

Both OCP and Petroecuador said they would begin cleaning the banks of the Quijos and Coca rivers, and were installing temporary pipelines to continue pumping crude until the pipes could be repaired. Ecuador produces some 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, the cash-strapped country's main source of export revenue. The government has said the incident will not affect crude exports or domestic fuel supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP over distribution of COVID-19 relief

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP for its alleged pettiness at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the party was distributing relief materials with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...

Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such soldiers in India who should be ...

Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced a partnership with Spencers, a retail chain store, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials here on a pilot basis. The partnership would leverage synergies bet...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses, the latest in an expanding suite of programs meant to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020