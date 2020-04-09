2 tigers found dead in forest reserve

Coimbatore, Apr 9 (PTI): Two tigers were found deadat Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in thedistrict, officials said on Thursday

Both the carcasses were found lying within some distancefrom each other, police said

The forest officials have taken viscera of the tigers,both at an identical age of eight, and sent for testing toknow the real cause of the death. The carcasses were laterburned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.